TE TUHI, Margaret Ann:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret TE TUHI.
Passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, aged 83, at home. Loved wife of James, cherished mother of Lucky and Linda; the late Joseph, Hone and Esmeralda. Mother-in-law to Gregge Freason. Devoted grandmother to Louise, James, Joseph, Daniel and Michelle and their children. Sister of Hinemoa, Sam and the late Doug, Boby, Joe, Harold and Helen. Ma will lie at her residence, 27 Clean Street, Te Kopuru, 09 439 1545. A funeral service will be held at 1100hrs, on Thursday, at home, then to Mt Wesley Cemetery for burial at 1300hrs. Light refreshments will be held at the Dargaville RSA Hokianga Rd, Dargaville.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019