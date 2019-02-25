Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret OAKLEY. View Sign



On February 23, 2019, Margaret passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Simon, John and Susan, and loved grandmother of Samantha, Hamish, Lucy, Isabella, Julian, Alexander, Joshua and Jamie. Special thanks to the beautiful people at Camellia Court Rest Home who provided wonderful care. From Day 1 you welcomed us all into your home with such love. This meant the world to us. Messages may be addressed to the Oakley family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, February 28, at 4.00pm.







OAKLEY, Margaret:On February 23, 2019, Margaret passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carolyn and Simon, John and Susan, and loved grandmother of Samantha, Hamish, Lucy, Isabella, Julian, Alexander, Joshua and Jamie. Special thanks to the beautiful people at Camellia Court Rest Home who provided wonderful care. From Day 1 you welcomed us all into your home with such love. This meant the world to us. Messages may be addressed to the Oakley family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, February 28, at 4.00pm. Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2019

