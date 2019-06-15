O'MALLEY,

Margaret (Van der Veen):It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful mother Margaret O'Malley on June 12, 2019, aged 71 years.

Muma you lit the world with so much laughter, love and kindness.

You touched so many people with your beautiful heart.

We know you will be dancing your way into the next life.



Mum is survived by her daughters Julia and Amber, her brother George Van der Veen, and her cats Levina, Kink and Cocoa.

Words cannot express the void you leave behind but your energy and memory will live on through us.

Please join us to celebrate mum's life at the Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel at 10am, next Thursday June 20, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cat's Protection League.





