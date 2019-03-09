MINCHIN, Margaret:
28 October 1939 -
5 March 2019
Margaret passed away peacefully at Flaxmore Retirement Home in Nelson, embraced by loved ones. She was the loved mother and mother-in- law of Melanie and Jim, Ellen and Ralph, and Irene and Nelson, and the cherished grandmother of Sam, Tara, Ella, Harry, and Sydney. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Minchin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, March 11, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 9, 2019