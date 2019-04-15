Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret MARSHALL. View Sign



Margaret Mary (Peg):

Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bupa Parkstone Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Judy and Wayne, Alan and Pam, Geoff and Doreen, and loved by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her family would like to acknowledge the love and care shown to Peg at Bupa Parkstone Rest Home. Messages to the Marshall Family, c/- 21 Cricklewood Place, Avonhead, Christchurch 8042. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Coast Branch of The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Peg's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Wednesday, April 17, commencing at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow.







MARSHALL,Margaret Mary (Peg):Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Bupa Parkstone Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Judy and Wayne, Alan and Pam, Geoff and Doreen, and loved by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her family would like to acknowledge the love and care shown to Peg at Bupa Parkstone Rest Home. Messages to the Marshall Family, c/- 21 Cricklewood Place, Avonhead, Christchurch 8042. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Coast Branch of The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Peg's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Wednesday, April 17, commencing at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow. Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers