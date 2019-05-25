Acknowledgment

LILLEY, Margaret Joan:

Max, Peter, Fiona, Thomas, Charlie and our wider family wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following the sad and sudden loss of Marg. Our heartfelt thanks to all our friends, neighbours, fellow gardeners, and those who attended the service. A special thank you to everyone who provided practical and emotional support, who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards, and to those who made charitable donations. A special word of thanks to members of the Springston Garden Club who presented the garden in wonderful order for those who were able to come to the house after the service. To the Ellesmere Cancer Support Group we thank you for the refreshments after the service. Not having to think about it and how many people to cater for was a relief. To Tahinganui Hina from the Department Of Conservation and the Iwi around the Mangapura Valley for playing an important part in our lives in coming to terms with Marg's accident, special thanks. To those who helped in any way, your contribution makes our loss more bearable. As it is impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest and sincere gratitude.



