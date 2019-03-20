LILLEY, Margaret Joan

(née Hopper):

On March 17, 2019, as a result of an accident. Beloved wife of Max, treasured mother and mother-in-law to Peter and Fiona, and the late Simon. Adored grandmother of Thomas and Charlie. Cherished daughter of the late Ian and Gwen Hopper. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Robert Hopper, Christine and Denis Quane, Averil O'Hara-Safanov and Sergi Safanov, David Hopper, Ros and the late Bernard Jackson, John and Mary Hopper, Robyn and Ian Johnston, Min Lilley and Evan Patterson, and Sam and Gaye Lilley, and a much loved aunt and great-aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Marg was a beautiful, caring, generous lady, who loved her garden and will be missed by all who knew her. A farewell for Marg will be held at a date to be advised.



