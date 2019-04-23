KELSO, Margaret Anne
(nee Penrose):
Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, aged 76. Cherished daughter of the late Bernie and Hettie Penrose; loved wife of the late Roger; much loved mother of Shireen and Andrew; mother-in-law to Kevin and Fleur; beloved grandmother to Elliot and Josephine; Tazia, Riley, Ashton and Zoe; sister of David, Ian and the late Bruce Penrose; sister-in-law of the late John, David, Elizabeth and Robin Kelso. Dearly loved friend of Peggy Butterfield (for 73 years). In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude to acknowledge Erin and the team's support and assistance can be made at the service or online at bit.ly/mjkelso1904 Messages may be addressed to 'The family of Margaret Kelso' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Online tribute may also be posted on Margaret's Memorial Page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held at the Roy Stokes Hall, Central New Brighton School, Seaview Road, New Brighton, on Friday, April 26, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Parking area in the school grounds may be accessed from Hawke Street.
Published in The Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019