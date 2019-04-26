HILL, Margaret Gay (Gay):

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Rosebank Rest Home Ashburton. Cherished daughter of the late Jim and Gladys Keeley, dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Robin, dearly loved and loving mother of Brent and Grant Lobban, deeply loved and treasured nana of Lilly George-Lobban, much loved sister of Gloria Black and sister-in-law of the late Joe Black, loved sister of the late Ron Keeley and sister-in-law of Denise, loved daughter-in-law of the late Keith and Marie Hill, much loved aunty of Chloe, and cousin and friend to many.

Always in our hearts

Messages C/- 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the West Coast Cancer Support Group, PO Box 81, Greymouth, would be appreciated or can be made at the service. A most sincere thank you to the wonderful staff, nurses and doctors at Rosebank Resthome Ashburton for the care you gave Gay. A celebration of Gay's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 3.00pm, followed by cremation.

