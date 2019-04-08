Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret HESLOP. View Sign



(nee Treleaven):

On Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Ellesmere Hospital, in her 86th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter, mother of Ian and Judy, Geoffrey and Anna, Andrew and Rachel, and Pauline and Stuart McPherson. Loving nana of Sophie and Bevan Heslop; Thomas and Frances Heslop; Michael, Jonathan and Laura Heslop; and Vanya, Nicholas, Anastasia and Natasha McPherson. The care and support of Ellesmere Hospital staff is greatly appreciated by family. No flowers please at the request of family, but donations to NZ Red Cross may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, April 10, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow.







