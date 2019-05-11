HELM, Margaret Yvonne:
On May 9, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in her 84th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Ralph, and Terry and Raylene, much loved nana of Sara (deceased), Stacey and Chris, Fiona, Angela, and Lisa, and a loved sister of Anne. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/myhelm0905. The Funeral Service for Margaret will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 455 Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Tuesday, May 14, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from May 11 to May 13, 2019