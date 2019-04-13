HALFORD,
Margaret Shirley (Shirley):
On April 9, 2019, peacefully at Elms Court; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lex and Carmaletta, and Gail and Colin (Oamaru). Loved grandmother of Michelle and Carl, Tracey and Rob, Bridget and Thaddeus, Simon and great-grandmother of Nixon, Lincoln and Corban. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Margaret, and Peter and Patricia.
'Sadly Missed'
Messages to the Halford family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Shirley's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019