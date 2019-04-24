GUGLIETTA, Margaret Jean
(nee Bool): NZRN
On April 21, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, in her 80th year, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Carlo and Hayley, Paolo and Emma, loved daughter of the late Rev. Wilfrid and Barbara Bool, loved sister of Michael, Peter, Philip, and the late James. Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice for their outstanding care of our dear mum. Garden flowers or donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Guglietta Family, PO Box 26115, Christchurch. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary and St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Chervier Centre, Victoria Street, Rangiora, on Saturday, April 27, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation. Margaret's wish was for everyone to be dressed in bright and colourful attire.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019