GREENWOOD, Margaret
(Peggy) (nee Sisson):
On May 16, 2019, passed peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 88 years. Loving and devoted wife of the late Peter, loving mum of Chris and Sue, Nigel and Kelly, caring grandma of Sam, Morgan; Tessa, Matthew, Serena Jo, and Ryan, and sister of Claude Sisson. Special thanks to the Cressy Unit, Ilam Lifecare for their care of our mum. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peggy Greenwood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial for Peggy will be held at Rydges Latimer, Latimer Square, on Saturday, May 25, between 2.00pm – 4.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 18, 2019