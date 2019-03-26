FRASER, Margaret Anne
(nee Cooke):
Peacefully surrounded by her family on March 25, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Ray, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Wendy, Lindsay and Kim, treasured Nanny of Cameron and Ruth, Hamish and Fiona, Duncan and Rebecca; Logan, Mackenzie, Tavis, Elle, and Kylie, loved step Nanny of Sam, Jake, and Brooke, and a loved great-Nanny of Isabella, and Elise. Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital, Timaru Hospital and McKenzie Health Care, Geraldine for their care and support of Margaret. A memorial celebration for Margaret will be held at the Waimate A&P Shears Pavillion, Gorge Road, on Thursday, March 28, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Fraser family c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Mar. 26, 2019