FLETCHER, Margaret Ann:
On May 24, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, surrounded by her loving family, aged 69 years. Dearly loved wife of Don, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Steph, Nick and Holly, much loved grandma of Pippa, Alex, and Joshua; Harriet, and Maeve; loved sister of Catherine Long, and Philippa Ryan, loved aunty of Andrew, Susan, Chris, and Sarah.
'Forever loved and remembered'
Special thanks to the staff at WesleyCare for their exceptional care of Margaret. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Fletcher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Canterbury Riding for the Disabled would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wa-imana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, May 29 at 10.30am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2019