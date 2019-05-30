Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret FISCHER. View Sign Service Information Westland Funeral Services 134 Tainui St Greymouth , West Coast 037680250 Death Notice



Margaret Ann (Ann)

(nee Clark):

Passed away unexpectedly at Greymouth, surrounded by her loving family, on May 28, 2019, aged 82. Much loved wife and soulmate of Johnny, loved mum and mother-in-law of Mark Stentiford, and Brent and Pam Stentiford, cherished and loved nana of Kimberley and Sean, and Ryan and Teneal, special friend of Alison and Paul, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Loretta, Shirley and David Luke, Neil and the late Lizzy, and the late Keith, David, Ken, Gordon, and Allen, a loved sister-in-law of Fred and Catherine, loved Aunty Annie and great-aunt, cousin and treasured friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kahurangi Residents' Comfort Fund would be appreciated and can be made at the service or posted to c/- PO Box 417, Greymouth 7840. Messages to 127 Main South Road, Karoro 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Ann's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday at 11.00am, followed by cremation here on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

"Deep in our hearts a memory is kept of one that we love and will never forget."







Published in The Press on May 30, 2019

