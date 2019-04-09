Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(nee Inwood):

Died peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home in Cashmere, with her family around her. Dearly loved wife of Russell, and mother and mother-in-law of Liam, Corin and Amy, and the late Rebecca, and Jenn, Lotta and Joe. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Jenny, Robert and Naomi, Laurie and Lindsay, Chris and Alison, Graham and Sally. Adored Grandma to Axel, Ellie, Kaspar, Ben, Theo, Mac, Jakob and Casey, and a much loved Aunty and cousin as well as friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Dann family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to KidsCan would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/madann0604. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held held, at Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Rd (Rhodes Park Domain), Tai Tapu, on Friday, April 12, at 2.00pm.







DANN, Margaret (Marg)(nee Inwood):Died peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home in Cashmere, with her family around her. Dearly loved wife of Russell, and mother and mother-in-law of Liam, Corin and Amy, and the late Rebecca, and Jenn, Lotta and Joe. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Richard and Jenny, Robert and Naomi, Laurie and Lindsay, Chris and Alison, Graham and Sally. Adored Grandma to Axel, Ellie, Kaspar, Ben, Theo, Mac, Jakob and Casey, and a much loved Aunty and cousin as well as friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Dann family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to KidsCan would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/madann0604. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held held, at Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Rd (Rhodes Park Domain), Tai Tapu, on Friday, April 12, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers