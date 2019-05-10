CROMBIE,
Margaret Burnett (Bunty):
Proudly from Mosgiel. Bunty passed away in Christchurch on May 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family; aged 91 years. Loved husband of the late Bill, loved mum and mother-in-law to Derek and Gillian, Gavin and Xiaomei, and a loved nana to Tonille, Kelly, Fiona, James, Sarah, Matthew, Adam, Alyssa, and her 9 great-grandchildren. Thanks to the team at Hoon Hay Rest Home in Christchurch for their loving care of Bunty.
God speed bonnie lass
A service to celebrate Bunty's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, on Monday, May 13. at 1.30pm, followed by a private burial. Messages to 81 Hackthorne Road, Cashmere 8022, Christchurch.
Published in The Press from May 10 to May 11, 2019