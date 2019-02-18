COUTTS,
|
Margaret Goodwin:
On Monday, February 11, 2019, in her 95th year, at Edmund Hillary Village. Loved daughter of Una and William Cave and wife of Morton (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Simon Robinson and Susan and David Boswell. Grandmother of Nicholas, Amanda, Caroline, Samantha and Christopher, Alastair and Hannah. Great-grandmother of Emma, Arthur and Edie. At Margaret's request a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 18, 2019