  • "John, Joanne, and Mary, We were saddened to read of your..."
    - Allan and Helen Campbell
  • "John, Joanne, and Mary, Fond Memories of Margaret and your..."
    - Christine HAYTHORNTHWAITE
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland
0748
+(649)-489-5737
CORNISH, Margaret Jean
(nee Drummond):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of John for 64 wonderful years. Mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Denis King, Mary Cornish and John Beca, and the late Robert. Grandmother of Elizabeth and Vincent Revell, Edward, William, Sam, Eliza, and Guy; and great-grandmother to George. A Memorial in celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2019
