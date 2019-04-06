BYFIELD, Margaret Jean
|
(nee Jowsey):
5.8.1926 - 30.3.2019
Passed away peacefully at Addington Gardens Rest Home with family at her side. Much loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother of Eveleen and Chris, Gordon and Kathy, Sue and Steve, Maureen and Bruce, Kathleen and Lu. Dearly loved Grandma of Scott and Fiona, Brendon and Alicia; Nathan and Erin, Shaun and Elisabeth, and Jorgia; Michael and Dot, Lauren Hayden; Jamie and Damon, and Adrian. Great-Grandma of Leo and Carter. At Margaret's request a private family service has been held. Messages to the Byfield family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019