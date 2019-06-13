Margaret BLAMPIED

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret BLAMPIED.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
(080)-099-2200
Death Notice

BLAMPIED, Margaret:
On June 11, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on her 97th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Michelle, and Paul and Debbie, and a loved cousin and aunty.
"Now at peace."
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Blampied, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 18, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.