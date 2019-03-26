BENNIE, Margaret Elizabeth:
(of Christchurch and Ranfurly) (nee McNamara of Waikaka) Peacefully on March 24, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Murray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Annemarie, Peter and Tracey, Carol and Rob. Cherished Grandma (Mahlea) of Josh, Harry, Nic, Gemma, Jade, and Ruby, and elder sister of Jimmy, Brian, and Lindsay. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Bennie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dementia Canterbury (either at the service or www.dementiacanterbury.org.nz/online-donation). A Service for Margaret will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (via Gardiners Road), Harewood, on Thursday, March 28, starting at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 26, 2019