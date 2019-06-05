BAMFORD, Margaret Jean:
Passed peacefully at Chatswood Rest Home; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Jill, Steve and Mary. Treasured nana to Angela and Ben, and Tim, and Great-nana to Cameron. Special Thank you to the staff at Chatswood Rest Home for all their love and care of Margaret. Messages may be addressed to the Bamford family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, June 10, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from June 5 to June 8, 2019