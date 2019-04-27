Margaret ALMOND

ALMOND, Margaret Doreen
(nee Allen):

Peacefully on April 24, 2019, in her 107th year. Loved wife of the late Roy, mother and mother-in-law of John and Noelene, grandmother of Nikki, Matthew and Sara, great-grandmother of Oliver and Zoe. Cherished friend of many during her long life. According to Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held. Details of a memorial service will be advised at a later date. All communication to the Margaret Almond family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019
