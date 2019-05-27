DAWKINS, Marcus Antony:
Died suddenly at his home in Tauranga, aged 85. Much loved husband of the late Margaret (Peg), loved father and father-in-law of Doreen and Ian McFarland (Perth), Gloria Eves (Taupo), Lorraine and Russell Payne (Christchurch). Poppa to Craig, Lisa, Andrea, Jackson, Georgia, Harrison, and PJ. Great-grandfather to Kye, Chase, and Hamish. A Memorial service will be held for Marcus at 2.00pm, on Friday, June 7, at Elliott's Funeral Services, 25 Knights Avenue, Tauranga. Messages to the Dawkins family, c/- Orange Grove Village, 53/22 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2019