Malcolm passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and close family, on April 2, 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved husband of Rachel (neé Johnston), soulmates since they met on a blind date at age 15, much loved Dad of Marnie, Seumas and Jane, Nadine, Nathan and Meredith, an awesome Pop of Tara, Harri, Lucas, and Madeleine, eldest son of the late Joyce and Ellis (Peter) Walker, brother and brother-in-law of Diana (deceased) and Paul Bowker, Brian and Sandra Walker, Jocelyn and George Armstrong, Barbara and Graham Marsh, Alison and John Pitman, uncle of many loved nieces and nephews, a great friend and teacher to many more.

Mal loved nature and the outdoors and enjoyed making us all laugh.

He will be greatly missed.

Many thanks to the Oncology Department at Christchurch Hospital, the team of District Nurses, and all those who cared for Mal. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Malcolm Walker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service for Mal will be held in St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, 347 Papanui Road, Strowan, on Saturday, April 6, at 10.00am.







