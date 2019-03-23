PERKINS, Malcolm Ross:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm PERKINS.
Passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2019. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Ann. Much loved and respected Dad of Karl and Viv, Jodie and Brett, Pene and Sam, and the late Timothy; and adored Poppa of Milly, Claudia, Gus, and Libby; Issy, and Anna; Poppy, Maggie, and Lucy. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Malcolm Perkins, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Malcolm's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 23, 2019