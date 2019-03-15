MANNERING, Malcolm:
On March 14, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved dad of Diana and partner Michael; Sally; Tim (USA) and Julie. Loved Grandad of Gareth, Nic, Eli, Peter, Finn; Sally and Benny (both USA). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Rosemary and the late Avala. Aged 79 years.
"Now at peace".
The service for Malcolm will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium, 455 Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 16, from 2.00pm. Communications to PO Box 30158, Lower Hutt 5010.
Published in The Press on Mar. 15, 2019