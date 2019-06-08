JAMES,
Malcolm Maurice (Malc):
Malcolm passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Friday, May 31st, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and pal of Hazel, and loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Lee-Anne, Joanne, and Brad. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Proud great great uncle to Aria Rose (Australia). Munchie to his three little friends Charlie, Ruby, and Anna-bell.
"If you should shed a tear for me don't let it be too long.
You will never be lonely, just look around and you will find me with love and open arms. With a marriage made in heaven, hand in hand we walked through life filled with laughter, love and care. I've always had my share, and a life blessed with love from family and friends has helped me to my journey's end. I could not have asked for more, so don't be sad, you'll never be alone, just look around and I'll be there with love and open arms"
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude, and all who have cared for and supported Malcolm for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to the James family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Malcolm has always appreciated medical research; accordingly, he has bequeathed his body to the Otago Medical School to advance medical science.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019