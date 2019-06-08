Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Malcolm Maurice (Malc):

Malcolm passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Friday, May 31st, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and pal of Hazel, and loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Lee-Anne, Joanne, and Brad. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Proud great great uncle to Aria Rose (Australia). Munchie to his three little friends Charlie, Ruby, and Anna-bell.

"If you should shed a tear for me don't let it be too long.

You will never be lonely, just look around and you will find me with love and open arms. With a marriage made in heaven, hand in hand we walked through life filled with laughter, love and care. I've always had my share, and a life blessed with love from family and friends has helped me to my journey's end. I could not have asked for more, so don't be sad, you'll never be alone, just look around and I'll be there with love and open arms"

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude, and all who have cared for and supported Malcolm for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to the James family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Malcolm has always appreciated medical research; accordingly, he has bequeathed his body to the Otago Medical School to advance medical science.







JAMES,Malcolm Maurice (Malc):Malcolm passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on Friday, May 31st, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband and pal of Hazel, and loved father and father-in-law of Michael, Lee-Anne, Joanne, and Brad. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Proud great great uncle to Aria Rose (Australia). Munchie to his three little friends Charlie, Ruby, and Anna-bell."If you should shed a tear for me don't let it be too long.You will never be lonely, just look around and you will find me with love and open arms. With a marriage made in heaven, hand in hand we walked through life filled with laughter, love and care. I've always had my share, and a life blessed with love from family and friends has helped me to my journey's end. I could not have asked for more, so don't be sad, you'll never be alone, just look around and I'll be there with love and open arms"Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude, and all who have cared for and supported Malcolm for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to the James family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Malcolm has always appreciated medical research; accordingly, he has bequeathed his body to the Otago Medical School to advance medical science. Published in The Press on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers