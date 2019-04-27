Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed unexpectedly on April 24, 2019, aged 64 years, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved soulmate of Morene. Adored father and father-in-law of Tracy and Darren, and cherished Pop of Jackson, Finn, and Saul. Will be sadly missed by his twin brother Murray and wife Lorraine, and by his big sister Alison and brother-in-law Aidan. Loved son, son-in-law and brother-in-law of Phyllis and Alister, Beverly and John, and Alan and Carolyn. Malcolm will be sadly missed by all his extended family. The family wish to thank the staff in ICU at Timaru and Christchurch Hospitals and the Flying Doctor Service. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Flying Doctors would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Malcolm's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, April 1, at 2.00pm.







BLACK, Malcolm Richard:Passed unexpectedly on April 24, 2019, aged 64 years, at Christchurch Hospital. Loved soulmate of Morene. Adored father and father-in-law of Tracy and Darren, and cherished Pop of Jackson, Finn, and Saul. Will be sadly missed by his twin brother Murray and wife Lorraine, and by his big sister Alison and brother-in-law Aidan. Loved son, son-in-law and brother-in-law of Phyllis and Alister, Beverly and John, and Alan and Carolyn. Malcolm will be sadly missed by all his extended family. The family wish to thank the staff in ICU at Timaru and Christchurch Hospitals and the Flying Doctor Service. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch, 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Flying Doctors would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Malcolm's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, April 1, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers