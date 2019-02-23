Acknowledgment

AUSTIN, Malcolm Andrew:

Reg. No.427409, DFC,

100th Sq. RAF.

25.01.1922 - 15.01.2019

Barry, Roger, Stephanie and their families, wish to sincerely express their heartfelt thanks to everyone who extended sympathy on the passing of a much loved, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather on January 15, 2019. We wish to acknowledge all who attended Malcolm's funeral and especially those that travelled from afar. Thanks for all the phone call, texts, visits, food, flowers and cards. Also thanks to those who help make Malcolm's funeral very special. Special thanks to Rosebank Rest Home for their kindness and care of Malcolm over the last 7 years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks from the family.





