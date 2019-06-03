Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maisie BOOTHROYD. View Sign Death Notice



Maisie Lillian (nee Watson):

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, passed away peacefully at Rosebank Hospital, Ashburton. Aged 93 years. Much loved wife of Bruce. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Jan and the late Norman Clucas, and friend of Richard, Ian and Cath (Albury). Loved Gran of Craig and Sarah Clucas, Heather Clucas; Ken Boothroyd and Rebecca, and Julia Boothroyd, and great-Gran of Annabel Clucas, and loved sister of Freda (Whangarei). Messages to the Boothroyd family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ashburton St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Maisie's life will be held at St David's Union Church, Allens Road, Ashburton, on Wednesday, June 5, commencing at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.







