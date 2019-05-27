HAYES,
Lynne Margaret Frances:
Died peacefully on May 25, 2019. Lynne was the dearly loved sister of John, Trish, and the late Paul. Loved sister-in-law of Pauline, Margie, and friend of Tony. A loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, and a proud great-aunty. Lynne is now back in the arms of her mum and dad, George and Veronica. Messages may be addressed to the Hayes family, C/- PO Box 80, Tai Tapu 7645. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marralomeda Charitable Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lmhayes2505 A Requiem Mass for Lynne will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 29, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from May 27 to May 28, 2019