HAYES,Lynne Margaret Frances:Died peacefully on May 25, 2019. Lynne was the dearly loved sister of John, Trish, and the late Paul. Loved sister-in-law of Pauline, Margie, and friend of Tony. A loved aunty of her nieces and nephews, and a proud great-aunty. Lynne is now back in the arms of her mum and dad, George and Veronica. Messages may be addressed to the Hayes family, C/- PO Box 80, Tai Tapu 7645. In lieu of flowers, donations to Marralomeda Charitable Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lmhayes2505 A Requiem Mass for Lynne will be Celebrated at St Gregory's Catholic Church, 26 Cotswold Ave, Bishopdale, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 29, at 11.00am.