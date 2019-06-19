DAVIS,
Lynda Robyn (nee Morgan):
On June 15, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with her family at her side; aged 54 years. Beloved wife of Neville, loved Mum of Matthew, Gina-Marie, Daniel and Caitlin, and Jason. A much loved Nan-Nans of Payton and Lochlan. Loved daughter of Doug and Ngaire Morgan, loved sister of Ross and the late Lindsay. Messages to the Davis family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Lynda's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 21, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019