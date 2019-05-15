Lyall SHEARER

  • "Our sympathies and thoughts are with you all at this sad..."
    - Adrienne Barnett
  • "Lyall our dear friend for over 45 years. We have many..."
    - Lawrence & Helen Rolls
  • "We are so sorry to read of Lyall's death, and extend our..."
  • "Deepest condolences to Gaynor and family. Great memories of..."
    - Pat Hurley
  • "My thoughts are with you all at this sad time Neroli Bell"
SHEARER, Lyall Edwin:
Peacefully surrounded by family on May 14, 2019, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor, proud father of Amelia and Mark Dale, Lauren and Jeremy Langford, Blair and Rose, adored "Lyall" of George, Alice, Ben, and Victoria; Alexia, Sylvie, and Arthur; Annabel, Charlotte, and Harrison. Son of the late Peter and Doreen, and loyal brother of Peter, Grant, and Craig, and their families. A celebration of Lyall's life will be held at Sopheze on the Bay, on Saturday, May 18 at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial. Messages to the Shearer family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in The Press on May 15, 2019
