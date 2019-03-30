Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



(ex Engine Driver with NZ Railways and Customer Service Pick Up and Delivery at Hollands Suzuki Cars). Passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 72 years, after a short and courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Much loved and best friend of Kay following 52 years of loving marriage. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Leah and Brad Blackman (Australia); Rachael and Michael Bishop; and Jackie and Paul Smith. Much loved Poppie of all his grandchildren. A very special thank you to Dr Sam Jerram, New Brighton Healthcare; to Healthcare New Zealand, especially Karen and Kelly; the staff of Ward 16, Christchurch Hospital during his last stay; and the nurses on the Matai Wing, Parklands Hospital; all for their wonderful care of Lyall. Messages to the Hurst family, C/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. According to Lyall's wishes, a private family celebration has been held.

"No longer joined at the hip but still in spirit"







"No longer joined at the hip but still in spirit"

