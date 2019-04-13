HODGSON,

Lyall Esther (nee Cammell):
Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019, in Nelson. Loved wife of the late Harry. Much loved mother of Lynda and Graham Sisson, Neil and Jo Tyson, and adored grandmother and great-grandmother. Sincere thanks to the staff at the Wood Retirement Village for their loving care of Lyall. A Memorial Service will be held at Old St Peter's Church, Founders Park, 87 Atawhai Drive, Nelson, on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019