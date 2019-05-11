Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



A beautiful, humble, selfless wife to Samuga Poliko Vili, mother to Tauati (Ati) and Nimo, mother-in-law to Nicola Vili, and grandmother to her precious grandchildren Isaia and Sienna Vili. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on April 1, 2019, with a rapid progression of her illness. Lusila is now at peace in her own home, with family by her side, on May 9, 2019. Born in Leauvaa, Samoa, on January 24, 1952, to the late Pilimai Leitufiaoaatua Tulua and Kolotita Fofoainuu Pilimai, raised in the village of Letogo and moved to NZ in 1971. Lusila was the eldest of 13 siblings; the late Faalogoifo and Father Nimo and Mikaele. Her current siblings are spread across the world from Samoa, USA and Australia; Sopo, Paulo, Faapiano, Lupe, Sefo, Luaono, Valasi, Pio, Viliamu, Siatu. The Family Service will be held at St James Catholic Church, Aranui, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 6.00pm. The Funeral Service will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Lonsdale Street, New Brighton, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10.00am. Interment thereafter at Memorial Park Cemetery. Strictly No Faasamoa.







