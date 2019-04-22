Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Louise Johanna Maria:

Passed away peacefully at the Wood Retirement Village on 18 April 2019, in her 103rd year! Much loved wife of the late Rudi Roborgh. Loving mother of John (deceased), Leon (deceased), Herman, Bob, Joe, Laurie, Jerry, Peter, Louise and their partners. Loving Oma to her many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Our family would sincerely like to thank Lynda and all the staff at the Wood Retirement Village for their love, care and friendship towards Louise.

Now at peace in God's love

The friends of Louise are respectfully informed that her Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 at 11.00am and followed by interment at the Marsden Valley Cemetery. A Rosary will be prayed in the church on Tuesday evening at 5pm.







Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2019

