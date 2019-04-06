Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, unexpectedly whilst enjoying the sun on her face, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Bryan Schroeder, Dave and Mandy, Judy Capill, Jill and Kelvin Green, loved nana and nan of her 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Louise by the staff at Middlepark Rest Home and her loving church family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Clark family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Louise will be held in the Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Wednesday, April 10, at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at Yaldhurst Cemetery.







CLARK, Louise Frances:On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, unexpectedly whilst enjoying the sun on her face, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Bryan Schroeder, Dave and Mandy, Judy Capill, Jill and Kelvin Green, loved nana and nan of her 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Louise by the staff at Middlepark Rest Home and her loving church family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Clark family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Louise will be held in the Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Wednesday, April 10, at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at Yaldhurst Cemetery. Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers