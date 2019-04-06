CLARK, Louise Frances:
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, unexpectedly whilst enjoying the sun on her face, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Bryan Schroeder, Dave and Mandy, Judy Capill, Jill and Kelvin Green, loved nana and nan of her 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Louise by the staff at Middlepark Rest Home and her loving church family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Clark family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Louise will be held in the Hope Presbyterian Church, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, on Wednesday, April 10, at 1.00pm. Interment thereafter at Yaldhurst Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019