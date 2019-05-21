SILKE, Lorraine Anne:
On May 19, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Mark, loved nana of Christina and Mike, and Matthew and Steph. Loved sister of Arlene and Peter, and Neil and Betty. Special thanks to all the staff at Ilam Lifecare for all their devoted care and love given to Lorraine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/lasilke1905. The Funeral Service for Lorraine will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from May 21 to May 22, 2019