Lorraine SILKE

Guest Book
  • "Sending sincere sympathy to Andrea and Mark and extended..."
  • "Andrea, Mark and children, sorry to hear of Lorraine's..."
    - Rod Burbery
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

SILKE, Lorraine Anne:
On May 19, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, Christchurch, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrea and Mark, loved nana of Christina and Mike, and Matthew and Steph. Loved sister of Arlene and Peter, and Neil and Betty. Special thanks to all the staff at Ilam Lifecare for all their devoted care and love given to Lorraine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/lasilke1905. The Funeral Service for Lorraine will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, May 23, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.