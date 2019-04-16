ROBB, Lorraine Maree:
On April 13, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved wife, best friend and soulmate of Keith. Adored mum and friend of Kay Young, and adored mother- in-law of Danny Frye. Beloved Nana of Ashley Frye and Brett Murray. Lorraine's family wish to express their gratitude to Dr Walsh and the staff at Medical Corner Rangiora, St John Ambulance, and the staff at Ward 26 Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Robb family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 16, 2019