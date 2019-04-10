RAE, Lorraine:
On April 6, 2019, peacefully at Bethesda Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Kaye, Kevin and Shirley, Robert and Denice. Treasured Nana of Hamish and Jenny, Bradley, and Hilary; Callum (deceased), Lucy, and Ruby; and a loving great-Nana of Declan; and a loved sister and sister-in-law of Yvonne and Mac. The family would like to acknowledge all the staff at Bethesda Hospital for all the loving care and kindness shown to Lorraine and the family. Messages to the Rae Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Friday, April 12, at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019