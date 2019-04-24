Lorna PARKER

  • "To the Parker Family, Thinking of you all at this time...."
    - Mechelle Wilson
Death Notice

PARKER,
Lorna May (nee Hayler):
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late David Errol Parker. Survived by her sons, Garry, Roger and Tony, and her daughter, Linda. A very special Grandma to Teresa, Sarah, Ben, Alex, Shayden, and Ashlea. Loved by her family, Shar, Keiko, Marg, and Chrissy. Messages to the Parker Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Funeral details to be advertised on May 4, 2019.

Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019
