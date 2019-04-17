|
TAYLOR, Lorena Anne:
Passed away suddenly on April 9, 2019. Loved mother of Jackie and Christina, loved mother-in-law of Grant and Phil. Loved grandmother of Kristin, Finn, and Poppy. Loved sister of Alan, John, Bill, Lynn, Jill, and Heather. Loved partner of Clarry. Loved aunty, sister-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law, cousin and friend, and loved by all the animals. A private funeral was held last week.
Will be missed very much
by those who were blessed
to know her.
Published in The Press on Apr. 17, 2019