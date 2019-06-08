LYDIATE,
Loraine Ivy (nee Prior):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Aged 68 years. Dearly beloved wife of Jim. Loved mother to Jason and Sofie, Brendon and Debs, and Nana to Alex, Hannah and Jonas. Beloved sister to Tom and Karen, and much loved Auntie to Carey and Helen, Laurie and Marie, and Blanche and Danny. Following Loraine's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Lydiate Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019