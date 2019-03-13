JELFS, Lola Jean:
Lola slipped away peacefully on March 7, 2019, aged 88 years, at Kaiapoi Lodge. Dearly loved wife of Ray for 66 years. Much loved mother of Lorraine and Rayleen, mother-in-law of Paul Brydon and Ken McDonald. Special Nana of Scott and Kate; Erin and Ryan. Great-grandmother to Slenna and Quinn. Special sister of Nella (Brisbane) and the late Ron Tamblin. Special thanks to the caring staff at Annaliese Haven and Kaiapoi Lodge. At Lola's request a private funeral has been held. Messages to the Jelfs Family, C/- Gulliver and Tyler, PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Mar. 13, 2019