PRICE,

Lois Agnes (nee Tregurtha):

3.6.1933 - 17.6.2019

Passed away peacefully surrounded by love at the O'Conor Home, Westport. Aged 86 years. Devoted wife to Max Price, loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law of Julie and Ross, Ross and Rosalind, Melanie and Charlie, and Ann-Maree and Michael, loved Nana Lois to Craig, Wendy, Finn and Ethan, Nichola, Adam, Hunter and Brooklyn; Sophie and Ben; Taylor, Milly and Katelyn; Jordan and Emily, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Special thanks to all the staff at the O'Conor Home for your love and care of Lois. Lois's life will be celebrated at the Union Church, Wakefield Street, Westport, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

